Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fresh remodel, all new kitchen and bath, new floors in kitchen and bath refinished hardwoods in the rest of the house. Seperate laundry room. Open floor plan, new paint new double pane windows, central heat and air. New gas range, new refrigerator and built in microwave. 2 car garage plus covered RV parking, large quarter acre lot with garden area, 2 storage sheds, large covered back patio. Very private backyard. Property at the end of a Cul De Sac.