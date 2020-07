Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3-2-2 Townhome across from Saginaw High School! Just like new, very clean and well maintained! The home is very spacious with a beautiful backyard and a 18 X 20 concrete patio. The downstairs boost large living areas and open concept to kitchen , dining and living room. All 3 ample sized bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom is very large with a great Master Bath. Front Yard mowed by Hoa!