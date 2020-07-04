7401 Garza Avenue

Amenities
Don't miss this beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom freshly painted home with new vinyl plank flooring throughout and lots of storage. The renovated kitchen has new black stainless appliances (fridge, stove and oven combo, built-in microwave, and dishwasher) and new countertops. Extra space could be used as a dining room, office, guest space - the possibilities are plenty. The large laundry room comfortably fits a full-size washer and dryer with space to spare. Conveniently located near the Benbrook Traffic Circle, I-20, I-30, and Historic Camp Bowie. All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please ask for pet charges and the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.