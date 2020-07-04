7401 Garza Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Don't miss this beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom freshly painted home with new vinyl plank flooring throughout and lots of storage. The renovated kitchen has new black stainless appliances (fridge, stove and oven combo, built-in microwave, and dishwasher) and new countertops. Extra space could be used as a dining room, office, guest space - the possibilities are plenty. The large laundry room comfortably fits a full-size washer and dryer with space to spare. Conveniently located near the Benbrook Traffic Circle, I-20, I-30, and Historic Camp Bowie. All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please ask for pet charges and the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.