Fort Worth, TX
7401 Garza Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 12:06 PM

7401 Garza Avenue

7401 Garza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7401 Garza Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss this beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom freshly painted home with new vinyl plank flooring throughout and lots of storage. The renovated kitchen has new black stainless appliances (fridge, stove and oven combo, built-in microwave, and dishwasher) and new countertops. Extra space could be used as a dining room, office, guest space - the possibilities are plenty. The large laundry room comfortably fits a full-size washer and dryer with space to spare. Conveniently located near the Benbrook Traffic Circle, I-20, I-30, and Historic Camp Bowie. All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please ask for pet charges and the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 Garza Avenue have any available units?
7401 Garza Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 Garza Avenue have?
Some of 7401 Garza Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 Garza Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Garza Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 Garza Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 Garza Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7401 Garza Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7401 Garza Avenue offers parking.
Does 7401 Garza Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7401 Garza Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 Garza Avenue have a pool?
No, 7401 Garza Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7401 Garza Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7401 Garza Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 Garza Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 Garza Avenue has units with dishwashers.

