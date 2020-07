Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Totally rehabbed Doll house. Keller ISD! Corner lot with front entry garage. Large family room with fireplace for cozy weather. If your looking or a large back yard, look no further! All bedrooms upstairs. All new appliances, flooring and paint. Master bdrm has extra storage closet in master bath. Owner not accepting housing vouchers at this time.