Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A nice 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Fort Worth. Open concept, large living area with fireplace, galley style kitchen with plenty of counter top and cabinet space, new flooring and new paint throughout the house.



Fenced in backyard with covered patio, great for families with children and pets.



Easy access to Hwy 377 with plenty of shopping and restaurants in the area. Birdville ISD.



MANDATORY 2 YEAR LEASE WITH $50 INCREASE 2ND YEAR.