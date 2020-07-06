All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 7 2020 at 7:02 PM

7345 Brightwater Rd

7345 Brightwater Road · No Longer Available
Location

7345 Brightwater Road, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
This beautiful 3-2.5-2 home located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful stone fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features richly stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with fireplace and double doors to the bath. The master bathroom features dual single sink vanities with granite counter tops, and large shower and soaking tub. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with formal living, dining and large game room upstairs. Professional landscaping in both front and rear of home provide beautiful curb appeal. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=tKfUm7xaGg&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7345 Brightwater Rd have any available units?
7345 Brightwater Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7345 Brightwater Rd have?
Some of 7345 Brightwater Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7345 Brightwater Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7345 Brightwater Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7345 Brightwater Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7345 Brightwater Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7345 Brightwater Rd offer parking?
No, 7345 Brightwater Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7345 Brightwater Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7345 Brightwater Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7345 Brightwater Rd have a pool?
No, 7345 Brightwater Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7345 Brightwater Rd have accessible units?
No, 7345 Brightwater Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7345 Brightwater Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7345 Brightwater Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

