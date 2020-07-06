7345 Brightwater Rd

Amenities

This beautiful 3-2.5-2 home located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful stone fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features richly stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with fireplace and double doors to the bath. The master bathroom features dual single sink vanities with granite counter tops, and large shower and soaking tub. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with formal living, dining and large game room upstairs. Professional landscaping in both front and rear of home provide beautiful curb appeal. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



