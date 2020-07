Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely home features grand foyer leading past french door study and formal dining to family room, which opens to spacious breakfast nook and gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and an abundance of storage to delight the family chef! Spacious deck out back perfect for family gatherings or outdoor BBQ! Split master retreat up with luxury bath plus four more oversized bedrooms to meet your growing family needs!