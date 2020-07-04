732 San Felipe Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Beautiful & updated home situated in highly desirable Sendera Ranch. Wood flooring and tile throughout home and carpet in bedrooms. Fall in love with the open foyer & formal dining room that could also be used as a 2nd living area. The eat in kitchen features a large walk in utility w pantry. Open concept is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet & the bathroom offers double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Bedrooms are split from master offering privacy. Large fenced in backyard. All HOA dues included & free pool card. Amenities include 3 pools, splash park, pond, playground, parks, tennis, basketball, baseball, soccer, bike, jogging trails & more!