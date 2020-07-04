All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:14 AM

732 San Felipe Trail

732 San Felipe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

732 San Felipe Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful & updated home situated in highly desirable Sendera Ranch. Wood flooring and tile throughout home and carpet in bedrooms. Fall in love with the open foyer & formal dining room that could also be used as a 2nd living area. The eat in kitchen features a large walk in utility w pantry. Open concept is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet & the bathroom offers double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Bedrooms are split from master offering privacy. Large fenced in backyard. All HOA dues included & free pool card. Amenities include 3 pools, splash park, pond, playground, parks, tennis, basketball, baseball, soccer, bike, jogging trails & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 San Felipe Trail have any available units?
732 San Felipe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 San Felipe Trail have?
Some of 732 San Felipe Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 San Felipe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
732 San Felipe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 San Felipe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 732 San Felipe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 732 San Felipe Trail offer parking?
No, 732 San Felipe Trail does not offer parking.
Does 732 San Felipe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 San Felipe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 San Felipe Trail have a pool?
Yes, 732 San Felipe Trail has a pool.
Does 732 San Felipe Trail have accessible units?
No, 732 San Felipe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 732 San Felipe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 San Felipe Trail has units with dishwashers.

