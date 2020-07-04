732 San Felipe Trail

Amenities
Beautiful & updated home situated in highly desirable Sendera Ranch. Wood flooring and tile throughout home and carpet in bedrooms. Fall in love with the open foyer & formal dining room that could also be used as a 2nd living area. The eat in kitchen features a large walk in utility w pantry. Open concept is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet & the bathroom offers double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Bedrooms are split from master offering privacy. Large fenced in backyard. All HOA dues included & free pool card. Amenities include 3 pools, splash park, pond, playground, parks, tennis, basketball, baseball, soccer, bike, jogging trails & more!