All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 732 Dema Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
732 Dema Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

732 Dema Lane

732 Dema Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

732 Dema Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful house in the heart of Burleson ISD. Spacious kitchen with plenty fo cabinets and counter space. Breakfast nook in the kitchen with loads of windows and great natural light. The living room features a lovely brick fireplace and ceiling fan. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Fenced, low maintenance yard.

Near Ann Brock Elementary, Everman High School & Charles Baxter J High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,399, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 11/6/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Dema Lane have any available units?
732 Dema Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 732 Dema Lane currently offering any rent specials?
732 Dema Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Dema Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 Dema Lane is pet friendly.
Does 732 Dema Lane offer parking?
No, 732 Dema Lane does not offer parking.
Does 732 Dema Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Dema Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Dema Lane have a pool?
No, 732 Dema Lane does not have a pool.
Does 732 Dema Lane have accessible units?
No, 732 Dema Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Dema Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Dema Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Dema Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Dema Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University