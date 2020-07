Amenities

Gorgeous home situated in the Summerfields Addition and within Keller ISD! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with wood floors throughout and crown molding in living areas. Spacious kitchen with updated backsplash, window over the sink and a sun room for relaxing make this home one of a kind! This home is a MUST-SEE!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.