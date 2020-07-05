All apartments in Fort Worth
725 Santa Rosa Dr.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 AM

725 Santa Rosa Dr.

725 Santa Rosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

725 Santa Rosa Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Sendera Ranch-Community Pool - Nice 2 story home in Northwest ISD. This home features 2 living and 2 dining areas. The back living area has a fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen has a large pantry. There is an open patio and yard is fenced. Community Pool. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4119509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Santa Rosa Dr. have any available units?
725 Santa Rosa Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Santa Rosa Dr. have?
Some of 725 Santa Rosa Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Santa Rosa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
725 Santa Rosa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Santa Rosa Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Santa Rosa Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 725 Santa Rosa Dr. offer parking?
No, 725 Santa Rosa Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 725 Santa Rosa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Santa Rosa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Santa Rosa Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 725 Santa Rosa Dr. has a pool.
Does 725 Santa Rosa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 725 Santa Rosa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Santa Rosa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Santa Rosa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

