7213 Lake Country Drive

Light, bright & spacious duplex located in cozy cul-de-sac in Lake Country Estates! Huge living area with fireplace opens to roomy dining area. Bright kitchen features stainless steel appliances, side by side refrigerator, built-in corner desk, tile back splash, pantry & ample cabinet space. Master bedroom has 2 walk-through closets & bath features huge step down shower. 3rd bedroom has ceramic tile & could be 2nd living area or study. Beautiful wood plank flooring & ceramic tile. Only master & 2nd bedroom have carpet. Full size utility closet with shelves. Nice fenced backyard with open patio. Rear entry garage. Easy access to major roads, schools & shopping. Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.