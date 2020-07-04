All apartments in Fort Worth
7213 Lake Country Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:14 AM

7213 Lake Country Drive

Location

7213 Lake Country Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, bright & spacious duplex located in cozy cul-de-sac in Lake Country Estates! Huge living area with fireplace opens to roomy dining area. Bright kitchen features stainless steel appliances, side by side refrigerator, built-in corner desk, tile back splash, pantry & ample cabinet space. Master bedroom has 2 walk-through closets & bath features huge step down shower. 3rd bedroom has ceramic tile & could be 2nd living area or study. Beautiful wood plank flooring & ceramic tile. Only master & 2nd bedroom have carpet. Full size utility closet with shelves. Nice fenced backyard with open patio. Rear entry garage. Easy access to major roads, schools & shopping. Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 Lake Country Drive have any available units?
7213 Lake Country Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 Lake Country Drive have?
Some of 7213 Lake Country Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 Lake Country Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7213 Lake Country Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 Lake Country Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7213 Lake Country Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7213 Lake Country Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7213 Lake Country Drive offers parking.
Does 7213 Lake Country Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 Lake Country Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 Lake Country Drive have a pool?
No, 7213 Lake Country Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7213 Lake Country Drive have accessible units?
No, 7213 Lake Country Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 Lake Country Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 Lake Country Drive has units with dishwashers.

