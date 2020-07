Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedrooms, 2 baths with original wood floors. Newer carpet in guest bedrooms. Garage conversion could be a media or play room. Country life atmosphere in the City, approx. half acre and very quiet and secluded. Huge storage building in back. Gated entry to property as well. This setup is extremely hard to find so hurry. We will continue to show until applicant has 100 % required paperwork turned in. NO TRAILERS, NO SMOKING, NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS. Virtual tour available now.