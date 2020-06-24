All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 716 Kelley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
716 Kelley Court
Last updated March 26 2019 at 9:31 PM

716 Kelley Court

716 Kelley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

716 Kelley Court, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A must see upgraded house! 4-2-2 in East Fort Worth. Open floor plan with 2 living area. Large kitchen with SS appliances. Large walk in pantry. All Newly renovated master bathrooms though out with Luxury tile accents. Brick fireplace in expansive living room. New hardwood flooring. MUST SEE! Buyer to verify all information. Seller is a license Texas real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Kelley Court have any available units?
716 Kelley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Kelley Court have?
Some of 716 Kelley Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Kelley Court currently offering any rent specials?
716 Kelley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Kelley Court pet-friendly?
No, 716 Kelley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 716 Kelley Court offer parking?
Yes, 716 Kelley Court offers parking.
Does 716 Kelley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Kelley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Kelley Court have a pool?
No, 716 Kelley Court does not have a pool.
Does 716 Kelley Court have accessible units?
No, 716 Kelley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Kelley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Kelley Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University