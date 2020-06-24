716 Kelley Court

Amenities

A must see upgraded house! 4-2-2 in East Fort Worth. Open floor plan with 2 living area. Large kitchen with SS appliances. Large walk in pantry. All Newly renovated master bathrooms though out with Luxury tile accents. Brick fireplace in expansive living room. New hardwood flooring. MUST SEE! Buyer to verify all information. Seller is a license Texas real estate agent.