Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Professionally updated with paint inside and out, this inviting open plan brick home is ready for you. Gleaming wood floors (no carpets!), crown moldings, stainless appliances, stylish plantation shutters on all windows – how’s this for a comfortable lifestyle? Gated Quail Ridge community conveniently located near 5 amazing private schools, Mira Vista country club, golfing events and Harris Hospital. Just minutes from Clearfork and downtown lifestyle. What a deal!