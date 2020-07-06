7121 Hightower Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath traditional home ready to be leased! If you are looking for plenty of room to spread out you have found it here. As per 2003 appraisal, this home is 2,463 sq. ft. with a heated and aired sunroom of 439 sq. ft.*Tile floors throughout*Huge Kitchen*Two dining areas*Two living areas plus the large sunroom* The master suite has a large dressing area-office. Bedroom #2 has private bath and could be in-law suite. Beautiful spacious home that is pet-friendly. Covered porch and front garage door opener.