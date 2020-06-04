All apartments in Fort Worth
712 Hidden Point Dr

Location

712 Hidden Point Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Large over sized corner lot with plenty of space for entertaining. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=RX0NAtJxzI&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Hidden Point Dr have any available units?
712 Hidden Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 712 Hidden Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
712 Hidden Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Hidden Point Dr pet-friendly?
No, 712 Hidden Point Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 712 Hidden Point Dr offer parking?
No, 712 Hidden Point Dr does not offer parking.
Does 712 Hidden Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Hidden Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Hidden Point Dr have a pool?
No, 712 Hidden Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 712 Hidden Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 712 Hidden Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Hidden Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Hidden Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Hidden Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Hidden Point Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

