7017 Laurelhill Court North, Fort Worth, TX 76133 South Meadows Crossing
Home Sweet Home! - Recently updated home ready for new tenants! Beautiful woodlike tile flows throughout the home. Granite countertops and glass tile backsplash in the kitchen. Spacious living area with a wood-burning fireplace perfect for those winter nights. all bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and the Master bedroom has a sliding door that leads to a beautiful deck in the backyard. This home has been completely updated and has so much to offer! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.
(RLNE5307962)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. have any available units?
7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. have?
Some of 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. is pet friendly.
Does 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. offer parking?
No, 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. does not offer parking.
Does 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. have a pool?
No, 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. does not have a pool.
Does 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. have accessible units?
No, 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7017 Laurelhill Ct. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
