Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available again. Last prospect failed to pay Security Deposit within 24 hours. ANY Realtor can show you this great rehabbed property.



Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath property in established area, close to downtown and near major highways.



Reach out with the address in the subject line to receive Landlord's rental criteria.



MetroTex members, the Rental Criteria is in documents section of MLS, with application link.



Non smoking, pets on a case by case basis.



Thanks for reading.