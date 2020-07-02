700 E Bluff Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking

Built in 2006, this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome is walking distance to Downtown Fort Worth. Each bedroom has their private bath and one bedroom is located on the 1st floor for added privacy and convenience. Oversized living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and open-concept kitchen. Large master bedroom with a beautiful master bathroom and large walk in closet. Enjoy the view of down town on the Texas sized roof top deck! Townhome includes alarm system and energy efficient nest thermostat!