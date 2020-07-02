All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

700 East Bluff Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Built in 2006, this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome is walking distance to Downtown Fort Worth. Each bedroom has their private bath and one bedroom is located on the 1st floor for added privacy and convenience. Oversized living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and open-concept kitchen. Large master bedroom with a beautiful master bathroom and large walk in closet. Enjoy the view of down town on the Texas sized roof top deck! Townhome includes alarm system and energy efficient nest thermostat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 E Bluff Street have any available units?
700 E Bluff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 E Bluff Street have?
Some of 700 E Bluff Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 E Bluff Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 E Bluff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 E Bluff Street pet-friendly?
No, 700 E Bluff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 700 E Bluff Street offer parking?
Yes, 700 E Bluff Street offers parking.
Does 700 E Bluff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 E Bluff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 E Bluff Street have a pool?
No, 700 E Bluff Street does not have a pool.
Does 700 E Bluff Street have accessible units?
No, 700 E Bluff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 E Bluff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 E Bluff Street has units with dishwashers.

