Fort Worth, TX
6966 Culver Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:51 PM

6966 Culver Avenue

6966 Culver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6966 Culver Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3.2.2 is located in the highly desirable Ridglea South Addition conveniently located off 183 and Vickery in an established neighborhood. With upgraded luxury vinyl plank, granite throughout, fresh 2 tone paint, and new light and plumbing fixtures, this gorgeous home located on a large corner lot. The living room, kitchen, dining, and halls have wood-like plank flooring while the 3 bedrooms feature upgraded carpeting. The oversized eat-in area in the kitchen is large enough for at least an 8 person table. The master bedroom features an en-suite master bath complete with a vanity and stand up shower. The 2nd full-size hall bath features a large vanity, full-size tub, toilet, and large linen closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6966 Culver Avenue have any available units?
6966 Culver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6966 Culver Avenue have?
Some of 6966 Culver Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6966 Culver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6966 Culver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6966 Culver Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6966 Culver Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6966 Culver Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6966 Culver Avenue offers parking.
Does 6966 Culver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6966 Culver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6966 Culver Avenue have a pool?
No, 6966 Culver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6966 Culver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6966 Culver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6966 Culver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6966 Culver Avenue has units with dishwashers.

