6966 Culver Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3.2.2 is located in the highly desirable Ridglea South Addition conveniently located off 183 and Vickery in an established neighborhood. With upgraded luxury vinyl plank, granite throughout, fresh 2 tone paint, and new light and plumbing fixtures, this gorgeous home located on a large corner lot. The living room, kitchen, dining, and halls have wood-like plank flooring while the 3 bedrooms feature upgraded carpeting. The oversized eat-in area in the kitchen is large enough for at least an 8 person table. The master bedroom features an en-suite master bath complete with a vanity and stand up shower. The 2nd full-size hall bath features a large vanity, full-size tub, toilet, and large linen closet.