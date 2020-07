Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This four bedroom home with 2 baths, and 2 car garage is in a desirable wedgwood neighborhood on a cul-de-sac street. Open concept Living and Dining and all bedrooms on one side. Large back yard with a small storage bldg., and an above ground pool that will be at the tenants expense to maintain, good size back patio to relax and enjoy your day. Close to schools, shopping and easy highway access. Sellers said Absolutely no pets allowed.