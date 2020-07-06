6905 Oceano Ter

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

An amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open floor plan, large bedrooms and easy access to major highways. Wood flooring in common areas as well and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com



**PETS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL**



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=W4IJaT6bLu&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com