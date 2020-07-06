All apartments in Fort Worth
6905 Oceano Ter

6905 Oceano Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6905 Oceano Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park Palisades

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
An amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open floor plan, large bedrooms and easy access to major highways. Wood flooring in common areas as well and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

**PETS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL**

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=W4IJaT6bLu&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Oceano Ter have any available units?
6905 Oceano Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6905 Oceano Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Oceano Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Oceano Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6905 Oceano Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6905 Oceano Ter offer parking?
No, 6905 Oceano Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6905 Oceano Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Oceano Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Oceano Ter have a pool?
No, 6905 Oceano Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Oceano Ter have accessible units?
No, 6905 Oceano Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Oceano Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6905 Oceano Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6905 Oceano Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 6905 Oceano Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

