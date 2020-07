Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Come enjoy this spacious home with two living areas perfect for entertaining. Bring your RV, boat, trailer, or extra vehicles, with tandem parking and a pull through garage that leads to the back yard there is plenty of space! NEW carpet, NEW roof, NEW tile, wood floors, foundation repaired and has a lifetime transferable warranty. The family room in the back with the recently restored chimney is the perfect room to make memories during the holiday season.