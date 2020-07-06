All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6885 Danieldale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6885 Danieldale Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:38 AM

6885 Danieldale Drive

6885 Danieldale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6885 Danieldale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Updated 5 bedroom. Gorgeous entry foyer with 18' ceiling and dec lights!All bedrooms upstairs with 3 full baths, brand new carpet-luxury planks in wet areas. 2 bedrooms share jack and jill bath. Downstairs is wide open with Tx size living with fireplace, dining combo room, large open kitchen with new Black appliances, breakfast dining area, and 2nd sitting area with Luxury planks only downstairs. Home was just freshly PAINTED. NEW 2 inch blinds and solar screen on every window. MUST SEE!!!! OVER 4000 sq feet!

Public Driving Directions:
From I-35 W, East on Basswood, South on Riverside, West on Fossil Park, Right on Permian, Left on Danieldale - house on corner - sign in yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6885 Danieldale Drive have any available units?
6885 Danieldale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6885 Danieldale Drive have?
Some of 6885 Danieldale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6885 Danieldale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6885 Danieldale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6885 Danieldale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6885 Danieldale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6885 Danieldale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6885 Danieldale Drive offers parking.
Does 6885 Danieldale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6885 Danieldale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6885 Danieldale Drive have a pool?
No, 6885 Danieldale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6885 Danieldale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6885 Danieldale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6885 Danieldale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6885 Danieldale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University