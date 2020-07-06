6885 Danieldale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Updated 5 bedroom. Gorgeous entry foyer with 18' ceiling and dec lights!All bedrooms upstairs with 3 full baths, brand new carpet-luxury planks in wet areas. 2 bedrooms share jack and jill bath. Downstairs is wide open with Tx size living with fireplace, dining combo room, large open kitchen with new Black appliances, breakfast dining area, and 2nd sitting area with Luxury planks only downstairs. Home was just freshly PAINTED. NEW 2 inch blinds and solar screen on every window. MUST SEE!!!! OVER 4000 sq feet!



From I-35 W, East on Basswood, South on Riverside, West on Fossil Park, Right on Permian, Left on Danieldale - house on corner - sign in yard