Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

6855 HIGH COUNTRY Available 07/01/19 Lovely 2 story home located on a cul-de-sac in the desirable neighborhood of Hulen Bend.. - The spacious 4 bedroom home has room for everyone including a 3 car garage and large backyard. Neutral colors through out. Wood flooring on first floor, carpet and ceramic tile on second floor. Kitchen amenities include large walk-in pantry, breakfast nook and bar that opens to living area. Additional storage found in the large attic that is easily accessible. Convenient location. Close to school, shops, restaurants and highways.



