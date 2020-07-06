All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

6855 HIGH COUNTRY

6855 High Country Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6855 High Country Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hulen Bend Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
6855 HIGH COUNTRY Available 07/01/19 Lovely 2 story home located on a cul-de-sac in the desirable neighborhood of Hulen Bend.. - The spacious 4 bedroom home has room for everyone including a 3 car garage and large backyard. Neutral colors through out. Wood flooring on first floor, carpet and ceramic tile on second floor. Kitchen amenities include large walk-in pantry, breakfast nook and bar that opens to living area. Additional storage found in the large attic that is easily accessible. Convenient location. Close to school, shops, restaurants and highways.

(RLNE3862781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6855 HIGH COUNTRY have any available units?
6855 HIGH COUNTRY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6855 HIGH COUNTRY have?
Some of 6855 HIGH COUNTRY's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6855 HIGH COUNTRY currently offering any rent specials?
6855 HIGH COUNTRY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6855 HIGH COUNTRY pet-friendly?
No, 6855 HIGH COUNTRY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6855 HIGH COUNTRY offer parking?
Yes, 6855 HIGH COUNTRY offers parking.
Does 6855 HIGH COUNTRY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6855 HIGH COUNTRY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6855 HIGH COUNTRY have a pool?
No, 6855 HIGH COUNTRY does not have a pool.
Does 6855 HIGH COUNTRY have accessible units?
No, 6855 HIGH COUNTRY does not have accessible units.
Does 6855 HIGH COUNTRY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6855 HIGH COUNTRY does not have units with dishwashers.

