6820 Loma Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING! THIS HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL TILE AND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED, COZY FIREPLACE, NICE BACKYARD -NEW SOD GOING IN BACKYARD THIS WEEKEND AND MUCH MORE! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! Pets are case by case basis-no large or aggressive breeds - $40.00 application fee PER ADULT 18 AND OLDER - NON REFUNDABLE -copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income with each submitted application - RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.