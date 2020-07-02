All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6815 South Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6815 South Creek Drive
Last updated December 29 2019 at 7:49 AM

6815 South Creek Drive

6815 S Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6815 S Creek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for move-in today !! Apply Now!!!!

Comfortable & Spacious 2b/2b. Including Vaulted Ceilings, Dining Area, Large Master Bedroom, Ceilings Fans Through Out Home, Wood Burning Fireplace, Full-Size Washer & Dryer Laundry Area, Amazing Kitchen Including Appliances, Wood Fenced Back Yard, Covered Parking, Security System

View all available properties at http://www.turnkeydfw.com

6815 S Creek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133

Spacious Duplex Home Featuring:
1205 Sq.Ft.(+/-)
2 Bedroom
2 Bathrooms
Fireplace
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Laundry Area
Pantry
Vaulted Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Vinyl Flooring
Carpet Flooring
Private Fenced Yard
Security System ( Tenant Maintain )
Covered Parking

PERFECT FT.WORTH LOCATION
MINUTES Altamesa Blvd
Near Hulen Mall
EASY ACCESS TO I-20 & I-35
NEAR South Creek Park
MINUTES TO McCart

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019**

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 South Creek Drive have any available units?
6815 South Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6815 South Creek Drive have?
Some of 6815 South Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 South Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6815 South Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 South Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6815 South Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6815 South Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6815 South Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6815 South Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6815 South Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 South Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6815 South Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6815 South Creek Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6815 South Creek Drive has accessible units.
Does 6815 South Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 South Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University