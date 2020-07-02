6815 South Creek Drive

Amenities

Comfortable & Spacious 2b/2b. Including Vaulted Ceilings, Dining Area, Large Master Bedroom, Ceilings Fans Through Out Home, Wood Burning Fireplace, Full-Size Washer & Dryer Laundry Area, Amazing Kitchen Including Appliances, Wood Fenced Back Yard, Covered Parking, Security System



6815 S Creek Dr

Fort Worth, TX 76133



Spacious Duplex Home Featuring:

1205 Sq.Ft.(+/-)

2 Bedroom

2 Bathrooms

Fireplace

Stove

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Laundry Area

Pantry

Vaulted Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Vinyl Flooring

Carpet Flooring

Private Fenced Yard

Security System ( Tenant Maintain )

Covered Parking



PERFECT FT.WORTH LOCATION

MINUTES Altamesa Blvd

Near Hulen Mall

EASY ACCESS TO I-20 & I-35

NEAR South Creek Park

MINUTES TO McCart



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

