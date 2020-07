Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY HOME IN A HIGHLY DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LARGE TREES AND LOT. THIS PROPERTY HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF RIDGLEA HILLS, FAMILY ROOM HAS BRICK FIREPLACE AND TERRAZO FLOORING AND OPEN TO KITCHEN. ELECTRIC COOKTOP AND WALL OVEN ARE FEATURES IN A KITCHEN THAT OVERLOOKS THE BEAUTIFUL TREED BACKYARD. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM AND HALL AREAS. THE COVERED PATIO HELPS THE ENJOYMENT OF THE BACKYARD AND SURROUNDING NEIGHBORHOOD.