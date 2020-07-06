All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:49 PM

6808 Terbet Court

6808 Terbet Court · No Longer Available
Location

6808 Terbet Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice well maintained ranch styled home in the Hillcraft Addition area featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths at 1462 square feet. The home features hardwood flooring in the living area and in the bedrooms. The house comes equipped with dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, built in microwave and optional refrigerator. Large backyard and wood burning fire place. This home will be available for move in June 6th and will not last long. Owner is open to review all credit types. Renters insurance is required for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6808 Terbet Court have any available units?
6808 Terbet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6808 Terbet Court have?
Some of 6808 Terbet Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6808 Terbet Court currently offering any rent specials?
6808 Terbet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 Terbet Court pet-friendly?
No, 6808 Terbet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6808 Terbet Court offer parking?
Yes, 6808 Terbet Court offers parking.
Does 6808 Terbet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6808 Terbet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 Terbet Court have a pool?
No, 6808 Terbet Court does not have a pool.
Does 6808 Terbet Court have accessible units?
No, 6808 Terbet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 Terbet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6808 Terbet Court has units with dishwashers.

