6808 Terbet Court

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice well maintained ranch styled home in the Hillcraft Addition area featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths at 1462 square feet. The home features hardwood flooring in the living area and in the bedrooms. The house comes equipped with dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, built in microwave and optional refrigerator. Large backyard and wood burning fire place. This home will be available for move in June 6th and will not last long. Owner is open to review all credit types. Renters insurance is required for this property.