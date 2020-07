Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

FOR RENT!! This stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex recently received fresh carpet, planking, appliance package, window blinds, bathroom fixtures, door hardware, granite counters, and much more. The unit also has a spacious fenced in yard, exterior storage closet, washer and dryer hookups inside, and offers covered parking. This unit will not last long.