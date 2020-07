Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great sized rental with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. Fresh paint throughout, vinyl and tile flooring throughout. New quartz countertops installed in the kitchen and both baths. Great access to a major freeway, shopping, and dining. Keller ISD. All occupants over 18 must apply and pay a $40 application fee. Contact us to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.