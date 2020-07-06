6718 Amberdale Drive

Amenities
Spacious 4 + 2 Single Story Keller ISD Home For Lease! - Beautiful home with many upgrades including new carpet, roof and granite countertops. Open concept 4 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings. Large windows throughout allow for lots of light. Kitchen is open to a spacious living area with a cast stone fireplace that is wonderful for gatherings. Split bedroom layout. Generous sized Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Must see, this one won't last.
(RLNE5395347)