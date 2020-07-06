All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

6718 Amberdale Drive

6718 Amberdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6718 Amberdale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sterling Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 + 2 Single Story Keller ISD Home For Lease! - Beautiful home with many upgrades including new carpet, roof and granite countertops. Open concept 4 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings. Large windows throughout allow for lots of light. Kitchen is open to a spacious living area with a cast stone fireplace that is wonderful for gatherings. Split bedroom layout. Generous sized Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Must see, this one won't last.

(RLNE5395347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 Amberdale Drive have any available units?
6718 Amberdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6718 Amberdale Drive have?
Some of 6718 Amberdale Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 Amberdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Amberdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Amberdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6718 Amberdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6718 Amberdale Drive offer parking?
No, 6718 Amberdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6718 Amberdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6718 Amberdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Amberdale Drive have a pool?
No, 6718 Amberdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6718 Amberdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6718 Amberdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Amberdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6718 Amberdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

