BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND STAINLESS STEEL DISHWASHER AND STOVE INSTALLED ,CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. COOLING CENTRAL, ELECTRIC HEAT and AIR ELECTRIC, CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT COOKING, ELECTRIC STOVE , DISHWASHER , MICROWAVE WOODEN FENCE, WASHER DRYER HOOK UP, ATTACH ONE CAR GARAGE DRIVEWAY, INTERIOR WALLS FRESHLY PAINTED. THIS WILL BE GONE ACT QUICKLY! LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY

