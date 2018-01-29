All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
6708 Hemsell Place
Last updated March 19 2019

6708 Hemsell Place

6708 Hemsell Place · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

6708 Hemsell Place, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOR RENT! Nice 2-2-1 Brick Home With Easy Access To I-30. Fresh Paint And New Laminate Flooring. New Shower In Master Bathroom. Open Living Room. Second Living Has Brick Fireplace And Can Be Used As Dining Room. Big Backyard With Trees And Deck. Exterior Trim Recently Painted. Washer And Dryer Hook Up In Garage. No Smoking. Pet Friendly With Deposit And Breed Restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Hemsell Place have any available units?
6708 Hemsell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Hemsell Place have?
Some of 6708 Hemsell Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Hemsell Place currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Hemsell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Hemsell Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Hemsell Place is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Hemsell Place offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Hemsell Place offers parking.
Does 6708 Hemsell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Hemsell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Hemsell Place have a pool?
No, 6708 Hemsell Place does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Hemsell Place have accessible units?
No, 6708 Hemsell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Hemsell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 Hemsell Place does not have units with dishwashers.

