6708 Hemsell Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace oven

FOR RENT! Nice 2-2-1 Brick Home With Easy Access To I-30. Fresh Paint And New Laminate Flooring. New Shower In Master Bathroom. Open Living Room. Second Living Has Brick Fireplace And Can Be Used As Dining Room. Big Backyard With Trees And Deck. Exterior Trim Recently Painted. Washer And Dryer Hook Up In Garage. No Smoking. Pet Friendly With Deposit And Breed Restrictions.