6708 Hemsell Place, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Ridglea North
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOR RENT! Nice 2-2-1 Brick Home With Easy Access To I-30. Fresh Paint And New Laminate Flooring. New Shower In Master Bathroom. Open Living Room. Second Living Has Brick Fireplace And Can Be Used As Dining Room. Big Backyard With Trees And Deck. Exterior Trim Recently Painted. Washer And Dryer Hook Up In Garage. No Smoking. Pet Friendly With Deposit And Breed Restrictions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)