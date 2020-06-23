6624 Andress Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with open patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive $250 off December's rent if move in on or before November 22nd!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.