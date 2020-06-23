All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:06 AM

6624 Andress Drive

6624 Andress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6624 Andress Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with open patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive $250 off December's rent if move in on or before November 22nd!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 Andress Drive have any available units?
6624 Andress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6624 Andress Drive have?
Some of 6624 Andress Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 Andress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6624 Andress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 Andress Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6624 Andress Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6624 Andress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6624 Andress Drive offers parking.
Does 6624 Andress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6624 Andress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 Andress Drive have a pool?
No, 6624 Andress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6624 Andress Drive have accessible units?
No, 6624 Andress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 Andress Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6624 Andress Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

