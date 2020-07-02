All apartments in Fort Worth
6622 S Creek Drive
6622 S Creek Drive

6622 S Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6622 S Creek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is not eligible for housing vouchers. Make ready in progress. Home was renovated in 2018. New range and dishwasher will be installed prior to your move in. Tile floors throughout the home. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Utility room has connections for washer and dryer. Single car garage with garage door opener. Applications can be completed and paid online through our website. The application fee is $35 per adult and each adult living in the home will be required to complete one. If still shows Active, then it is still available. If requesting a showing, please TEXT agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

