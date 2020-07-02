6622 S Creek Drive

Amenities

Home is not eligible for housing vouchers. Make ready in progress. Home was renovated in 2018. New range and dishwasher will be installed prior to your move in. Tile floors throughout the home. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Utility room has connections for washer and dryer. Single car garage with garage door opener. Applications can be completed and paid online through our website. The application fee is $35 per adult and each adult living in the home will be required to complete one. If still shows Active, then it is still available. If requesting a showing, please TEXT agent.