Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:48 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6605 Dakar Road W
6605 Dakar Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6605 Dakar Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Ridgmar, Large Master bedroom downstairs with fire place, 2 large bedrooms upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6605 Dakar Road W have any available units?
6605 Dakar Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6605 Dakar Road W have?
Some of 6605 Dakar Road W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6605 Dakar Road W currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Dakar Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Dakar Road W pet-friendly?
No, 6605 Dakar Road W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6605 Dakar Road W offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Dakar Road W offers parking.
Does 6605 Dakar Road W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 Dakar Road W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Dakar Road W have a pool?
No, 6605 Dakar Road W does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Dakar Road W have accessible units?
No, 6605 Dakar Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Dakar Road W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Dakar Road W has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
