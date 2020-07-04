All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6605 Cascade Canyon Trail

6605 Cascade Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Cascade Canyon Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
DESIRABLE SINGLE STORY Home in FANSTASTIC Location with 3 bedrooms Near EAGLE MTN LAKE & growing Lake Worth area & Navy Joint reserve base with TONS of new shopping, movie theater & restaurants. GOURMET kitchen with breakfast area opens to living room. KITCHEN features a BEAUTIFUL island, gas cooking, GRANITE countertops with tile backsplash. Neutral colored carpets & tile throughout. PLUS Archway design features in entranceway. Approx 25 Minutes from downtown Ft Worth, easy for commuters!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail have any available units?
6605 Cascade Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail have?
Some of 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Cascade Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail offer parking?
No, 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6605 Cascade Canyon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

