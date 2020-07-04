6605 Cascade Canyon Trail

Amenities

DESIRABLE SINGLE STORY Home in FANSTASTIC Location with 3 bedrooms Near EAGLE MTN LAKE & growing Lake Worth area & Navy Joint reserve base with TONS of new shopping, movie theater & restaurants. GOURMET kitchen with breakfast area opens to living room. KITCHEN features a BEAUTIFUL island, gas cooking, GRANITE countertops with tile backsplash. Neutral colored carpets & tile throughout. PLUS Archway design features in entranceway. Approx 25 Minutes from downtown Ft Worth, easy for commuters!



