6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

A gorgeous single-story home that is spacious and located in the highly sought after Alexandra Meadows Fort Worth, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. The faux stone fireplace, solar screens upon entry and in the front bedroom. August 2019, Freshly painted throughout and new laminate flooring at entry and in living room new carpet installed August 2019. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets. Over Size Master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Two large size bedrooms and a second bathroom. The home is very close to BNSF Railroad Corporate Headquarters. You will enjoy the soaring ceilings and the natural light from the windows.