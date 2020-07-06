All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 26 2019

6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive

Location

6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
A gorgeous single-story home that is spacious and located in the highly sought after Alexandra Meadows Fort Worth, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. The faux stone fireplace, solar screens upon entry and in the front bedroom. August 2019, Freshly painted throughout and new laminate flooring at entry and in living room new carpet installed August 2019. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets. Over Size Master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Two large size bedrooms and a second bathroom. The home is very close to BNSF Railroad Corporate Headquarters. You will enjoy the soaring ceilings and the natural light from the windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive have any available units?
6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive have?
Some of 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6532 Alexandra Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

