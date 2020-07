Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New carpet and fresh paint throughout the entire 3-2-2 home in Fort Worth! Interior features updated laminate flooring in living room, and new carpet in bedrooms and tile in all wet areas. Kitchen features a lovely breakfast nook and white cabinets. New wall to wall paint through out. Large master with two closets and spacious spare bedrooms. Cover patio with fenced in back yard. 2 Car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping!