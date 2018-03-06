6504 Winifred Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful house in Wedgwood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car garage. Formal living and dining upon arrival of the home. Go straight to the family room with a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen is a nice galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has just been updated with nice cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Very nice 2 inch blinds throughout. Very nice sized master bedroom suite has an updated bathroom and TWO closets! Secondary bedrooms have a jack and jill bathroom. Enclosed porch overlooks the large backyard. Freshly painted and newer floors throughout. No carpet! Fully fenced in the backyard. Ready for you to move in!