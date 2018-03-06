All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:32 PM

6504 Winifred Drive

6504 Winifred Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6504 Winifred Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful house in Wedgwood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car garage. Formal living and dining upon arrival of the home. Go straight to the family room with a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen is a nice galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has just been updated with nice cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Very nice 2 inch blinds throughout. Very nice sized master bedroom suite has an updated bathroom and TWO closets! Secondary bedrooms have a jack and jill bathroom. Enclosed porch overlooks the large backyard. Freshly painted and newer floors throughout. No carpet! Fully fenced in the backyard. Ready for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Winifred Drive have any available units?
6504 Winifred Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Winifred Drive have?
Some of 6504 Winifred Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Winifred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Winifred Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Winifred Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6504 Winifred Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6504 Winifred Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Winifred Drive offers parking.
Does 6504 Winifred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Winifred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Winifred Drive have a pool?
No, 6504 Winifred Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Winifred Drive have accessible units?
No, 6504 Winifred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Winifred Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6504 Winifred Drive has units with dishwashers.

