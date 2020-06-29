645 Chalk Knoll Rd

Amenities

Great home in Westpoint featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and 2 eating areas! This well-maintained home boast an open-concept living and kitchen with extra dining area to welcome you upon entry. Also enjoy the outdoor space in a large fenced backyard with patio! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



**OWNER TO APPROVE PETS**



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195