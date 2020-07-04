All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

6421 Fern Meadow Drive

6421 Fern Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6421 Fern Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
6421 Fern Meadow Drive Available 03/07/20 Beautiful one story 3/2/2 - COMING EARLY MARCH - Beautifully maintained family home with bay windows and skylight in living room. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and dining area that continues into living room. Oversized laundry room and walk-in pantry. Large fenced backyard with storage building. Seller is leaving 4 mounted surround sound speakers and Nest thermostat. Zoned for Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD. For showings, please contact Shelly at 817-991-8704

(RLNE2641633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Fern Meadow Drive have any available units?
6421 Fern Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6421 Fern Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Fern Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Fern Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 Fern Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6421 Fern Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 6421 Fern Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6421 Fern Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Fern Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Fern Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 6421 Fern Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Fern Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6421 Fern Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Fern Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6421 Fern Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 Fern Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 Fern Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

