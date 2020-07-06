6417 Woodcreek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179 Marine Creek Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Just the right size for you. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with patio in back. The living room is comfortable with a fire place. Eat in kitchen area. This location has access to shopping in Fort Worth and Saginaw. Check it out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
