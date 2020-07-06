All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6417 Woodcreek Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6417 Woodcreek Trail
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

6417 Woodcreek Trail

6417 Woodcreek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6417 Woodcreek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just the right size for you. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with patio in back. The living room is comfortable with a fire place. Eat in kitchen area. This location has access to shopping in Fort Worth and Saginaw. Check it out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6417 Woodcreek Trail have any available units?
6417 Woodcreek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6417 Woodcreek Trail have?
Some of 6417 Woodcreek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6417 Woodcreek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6417 Woodcreek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 Woodcreek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6417 Woodcreek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6417 Woodcreek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6417 Woodcreek Trail offers parking.
Does 6417 Woodcreek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6417 Woodcreek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 Woodcreek Trail have a pool?
No, 6417 Woodcreek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6417 Woodcreek Trail have accessible units?
No, 6417 Woodcreek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 Woodcreek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6417 Woodcreek Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University