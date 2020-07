Amenities

You CAN afford to Dwell well. This COZY Home near Eagle Mountain Lake and in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD has an OPEN floorplan, large bedrooms, a nice fenced in backyard and a 1 car garage. This home has been updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Don't miss out on this home it will not be on the Market long. Schedule an appointment to see this home today!