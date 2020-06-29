All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:18 PM

6403 Ponce Avenue

6403 Ponce Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6403 Ponce Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood South

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6403 Ponce Avenue Available 09/21/19 2-Bedroom Duplex in Wedgwood Neighborhood - This 2-bedroom duplex is conveniently located in Southwest Fort Worth. It has a side/ rear entry 2 car garage with an opener (1 remote) and a rear partially enclosed patio. The large living room has a vaulted ceiling.

No smoking is allowed at this property. Application fee is per occupant 18 years of age or older.

Pets are allowed based on the following criteria: additional $250 deposit per pet and $75 non-refundable fee: 1 year of age minimum; INSIDE ONLY-20 lbs. max.; 2 pets max.; other restrictions may apply.

** Disclaimer ** - If you are viewing this online ad from any site other than www.rentredteam.com, please go to http://www.rentredteam.com to view the full ad for this property, as some sites only pull partial or old information into their website. Red Team Real Estate, its parent company, employees, staff, etc. cannot be held liable for any content, or lack thereof, on other websites that was not directly entered by Red Team Real Estate.

(RLNE4462208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 Ponce Avenue have any available units?
6403 Ponce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6403 Ponce Avenue have?
Some of 6403 Ponce Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6403 Ponce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Ponce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Ponce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6403 Ponce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6403 Ponce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6403 Ponce Avenue offers parking.
Does 6403 Ponce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 Ponce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Ponce Avenue have a pool?
No, 6403 Ponce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6403 Ponce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6403 Ponce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Ponce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6403 Ponce Avenue has units with dishwashers.

