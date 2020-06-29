Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6403 Ponce Avenue Available 09/21/19 2-Bedroom Duplex in Wedgwood Neighborhood - This 2-bedroom duplex is conveniently located in Southwest Fort Worth. It has a side/ rear entry 2 car garage with an opener (1 remote) and a rear partially enclosed patio. The large living room has a vaulted ceiling.



No smoking is allowed at this property. Application fee is per occupant 18 years of age or older.



Pets are allowed based on the following criteria: additional $250 deposit per pet and $75 non-refundable fee: 1 year of age minimum; INSIDE ONLY-20 lbs. max.; 2 pets max.; other restrictions may apply.



