Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:27 AM

6400 Greenway Road

6400 Greenway Road · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Greenway Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated house in desirable North Ridglea. Updates incl designer paint colors both in out. Original wood floors in main living, dining, & 2 bedrooms have been hand scraped & refinished. Kitchen features all-new cupboards, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, & new vinyl plank flooring. Master bed is separate from secondary beds & has new vinyl plank flooring. Master bath has double vanity & new shower. Home also has large backyard & separate building. Close to Camp Bowie, 7th Street, downtown. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO CATS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Greenway Road have any available units?
6400 Greenway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Greenway Road have?
Some of 6400 Greenway Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Greenway Road currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Greenway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Greenway Road pet-friendly?
No, 6400 Greenway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6400 Greenway Road offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Greenway Road offers parking.
Does 6400 Greenway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Greenway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Greenway Road have a pool?
No, 6400 Greenway Road does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Greenway Road have accessible units?
No, 6400 Greenway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Greenway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Greenway Road has units with dishwashers.

