6400 Greenway Road

Amenities
Beautifully updated house in desirable North Ridglea. Updates incl designer paint colors both in out. Original wood floors in main living, dining, & 2 bedrooms have been hand scraped & refinished. Kitchen features all-new cupboards, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, & new vinyl plank flooring. Master bed is separate from secondary beds & has new vinyl plank flooring. Master bath has double vanity & new shower. Home also has large backyard & separate building. Close to Camp Bowie, 7th Street, downtown. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO CATS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.