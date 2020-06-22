All apartments in Fort Worth
636 Tierra Vista Way

Location

636 Tierra Vista Way, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
A recently built Bloomfield home within walking distance from the elementary school! Gorgeous stone exterior home features deluxe kitchen with SS apppliances, granite counters, LRG island, custom cabinets, wood burning stone fireplace, and fully landscaped. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout are thick, solid, hand-scraped wood. This lovely home is so well maintained, you'll think it is brand new. Immediate move-in upon acceptance.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Tierra Vista Way have any available units?
636 Tierra Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Tierra Vista Way have?
Some of 636 Tierra Vista Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Tierra Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
636 Tierra Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Tierra Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 636 Tierra Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 636 Tierra Vista Way offer parking?
No, 636 Tierra Vista Way does not offer parking.
Does 636 Tierra Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Tierra Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Tierra Vista Way have a pool?
No, 636 Tierra Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 636 Tierra Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 636 Tierra Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Tierra Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Tierra Vista Way has units with dishwashers.

