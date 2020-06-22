636 Tierra Vista Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

A recently built Bloomfield home within walking distance from the elementary school! Gorgeous stone exterior home features deluxe kitchen with SS apppliances, granite counters, LRG island, custom cabinets, wood burning stone fireplace, and fully landscaped. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout are thick, solid, hand-scraped wood. This lovely home is so well maintained, you'll think it is brand new. Immediate move-in upon acceptance.

