Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

Single story home, built in 2014, is ready for quick move in. This home has 3 bedrooms and a 4th room that would be a great study or flex room. Open plan - with vaulted family and kitchen area and split bedrooms. The spacious master suite features a walk-in closet, raised master vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Dual sinks in the guest bathroom as well. The backyard is level and fenced. This home is freshly painted, with brand new carpet. Come take a look!